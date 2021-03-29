Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AWH. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,526. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

