Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $144.65 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $144.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

