AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AstroNova in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for AstroNova’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 million, a PE ratio of -109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

