Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 87.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.80 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

