Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $67,182.78 and approximately $143.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,381.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.43 or 0.03135922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.90 or 0.00900813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00411421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.28 or 0.00359497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00260953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,339,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,017,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

