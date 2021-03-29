ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.32. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,246. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

