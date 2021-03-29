Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Hits $8.99 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $434,499.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

