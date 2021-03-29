Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.76. Atomera shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 3,003 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,203,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

