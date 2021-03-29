Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.76. Atomera shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 3,003 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.91.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
