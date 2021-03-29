AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $30.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.