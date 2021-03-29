AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.52

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 127356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.