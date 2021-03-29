Auctus (AUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,275.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $30,275.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 32,650,835 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

