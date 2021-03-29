Augur (REP) Reaches One Day Volume of $56.49 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Augur has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $37.39 or 0.00064635 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $411.32 million and $56.49 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

