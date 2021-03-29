Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0058

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $57.93 million and $9.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00033890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

