Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Twinbeech Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,215.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,437 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.95. 42,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

