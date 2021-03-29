Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $12,554,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.69 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

