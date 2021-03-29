AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,938. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

