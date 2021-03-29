AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce $17.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.58 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $75.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

