AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,426.31 and last traded at $1,425.03, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.73.
AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,362.08.
In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,189.49.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.