AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,426.31 and last traded at $1,425.03, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.73.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,362.08.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,189.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.