Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $235.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,008,933 coins and its circulating supply is 127,842,898 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.