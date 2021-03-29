Axie Infinity Shards Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

