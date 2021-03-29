Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up 2.4% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S&T Bank owned 0.59% of Axos Financial worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,568. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

