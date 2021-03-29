Axos Financial’s (AX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NYSE AX opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

