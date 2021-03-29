AXPR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $563,364.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $563,364.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

