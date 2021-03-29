Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYAGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

