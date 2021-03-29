Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

AZUL stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Azul by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

