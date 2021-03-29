Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €43.80 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €43.80 ($51.53) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of DBAN stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Monday, reaching €35.55 ($41.82). The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $534.81 million and a PE ratio of 60.25. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €39.60 ($46.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

