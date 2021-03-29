Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $36.93

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $310.09 million and $21.94 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $36.93 or 0.00063959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.00950214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,781 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

