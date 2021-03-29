Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1,449.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after purchasing an additional 831,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $147,060,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $208.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.