Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,460. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

