Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 473 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.