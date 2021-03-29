Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 717 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.74 and its 200-day moving average is $384.64. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

