Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 8,897 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.37. 51,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

