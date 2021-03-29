Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

