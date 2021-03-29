Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 297,759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

