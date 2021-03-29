Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $30.27. 47,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,992. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8743 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

