Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $12.74 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

