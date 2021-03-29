Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.76% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.84. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $79.31.

