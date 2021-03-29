Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $23.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $101.32. 612,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

