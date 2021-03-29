Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $5.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

