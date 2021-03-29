Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $6.02 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $19.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.90. 20,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $213.29 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

