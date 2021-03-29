Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 451,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,100,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

