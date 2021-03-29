Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

LVS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. 54,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

