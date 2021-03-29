Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.13. 26,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,760. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.87 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

