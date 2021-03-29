Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,698 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.83. 546,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,557,141. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

