Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,722,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,218 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

