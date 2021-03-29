Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 2,928 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.68. 145,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

