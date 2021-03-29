Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 3,834 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $9.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.37. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,176. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.41.

