Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 9,108 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.84. 48,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,981. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

