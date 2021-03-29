Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,853. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.