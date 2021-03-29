Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 206,185 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $43.60. 105,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

